With 919 MQM activists, PSP membership swells by 1,968

Self-exiled Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain is an absconder, Geo News quoted Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal as saying on Saturday.

Kamal – the former mayor of Karachi who ended his association with the MQM in quite a controversial manner last March – claimed that the PSP had played an important role

in curbing the MQM’s influence in the metropolis.

Flanked by Anis Qaimkhani, Raza Haroon and other PSP leaders at the Pakistan House, the party’s headquarters, Kamal was addressing a ceremony to welcome 1,968 new members, 919 of whom were previously associated with the MQM.

He claimed that many members of other political parties had joined the PSP, which was a sign of its “fast-paced progress”.

“We don’t change our stance every day, [which is why political leaders wish to join the PSP],” he said. “I don’t have any office or position to give to [the huge number of leaders] who are joining us.”

Lashing out at former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Kamal said: “The entire family of the people that have been calling us criminals have been declared the same.”

MQM-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Nadeem Razi, who is a member of the Sindh Assembly from the PS-121 (Karachi-XXXIII) constituency, also joined the PSP on Monday.

Addressing a news conference,

Kamal urged other political leaders to join his party.

He claimed that scores of MQM workers were joining the relatively new PSP every day. A number of MQM lawmakers have joined the PSP since the latter’s inception.

According to different media reports, the PSP chief said his party was approached by a large number of members from different political parties in the past few days.

“It has been a satisfactory day for the peaceful workers of the PSP,” he said. “Such a large number of people joining this new party speaks volumes about our political philosophy.” Kamal said his party’s workers never resorted to violence despite provocation and victimisation.

PSP boasts of welcoming aboard members from the MQM-P, the Pakistan Peoples Party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, the Mohajir Qaumi Movement-Haqiqi, the Nawaz and Quaid factions of the Pakistan Muslim League, the All Pakistan Muslim League, the Jamaat-e-Islami, the Sunni Tehreek, the Awami National Party and the Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz.