Cotton unchanged

Karachi

Normal trading continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates remained firm.

The spot rates remained unchanged at Rs6,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,537/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also stood firm at Rs6,245/maund and Rs6,692/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said prices are likely to remain firm by the start of the next month when cotton arrivals report till September 30 will be released.

“Arrivals are expected to increase

that will affect the prices negatively,” he added.

A total of 22 transactions were recorded of around 20,000 bales at a price of Rs5,900 to Rs6,300/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Sanghar, Shahdadpur, Nawabshah, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Rohri, Kabirwala, Haroonabad, Burewala, Fazilpur, Khanewal and Rajanpur.