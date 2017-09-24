‘FBR ought to extend deadline for returns filing’

KARACHI: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has to extend the deadline for filing of tax returns for the tax year 2017 as wealth statement form is yet to be finalised and uploaded on its e-filing system, tax experts said on Saturday.

On September 20, FBR issued a draft of wealth statement form through a statutory regulatory order (SRO) and asked the stakeholders to give their inputs within seven days to finalise the return form for the tax year 2017.

The last date for filing of returns for tax year 2017 by salaried and business individuals is September 30.

Tax experts said the FBR needs to extend the last date as finalisation of wealth statement form would leave not much time for the taxpayers to file their returns within the present due date.

Rehan Jafri, ex-president of Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) said the bar had been asking FBR to notify the SRO to legalise return forms for the last many days.

“It is a mandatory requirement for a taxpayer to file wealth statement before filing of income returns,” Jafri said.