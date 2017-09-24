New textile package on cards as government seeks more proposals

ISLAMABAD: Pervaiz Malik, the federal minister for commerce and textile, on Saturday said that a new textile package will soon be announced to give the country's exports a much needed upward thrust.

“Textile is an important sector and it will be fully supported,” the minister told Radio Pakistan in an interview.

Malik also said that efforts were afoot to enhance the production of by focusing on crop research in collaboration with textile mills associations.

Meanwhile, Haji Muhammad Akram Ansari, state minister of commerce and textile, on Friday night said that the ministry seeks concrete and comprehensive proposals from the representatives of all the textile associations, especially from the value-added sub-sector, for strengthening textile industry and boost its exports.

“I will soon arrange a meeting between the representatives of the industry and Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi focusing on resolving problems and improving policies with regard to textile exports,” Ansari said while addressing an interactive session hosted by Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA).

“During the meeting, along with other issues of the textile industry, the condition of ten percent incremental increase in exports for the exporters to qualify for the PM’s exporter incentive package would be taken up and revoked.”

Ansari continued that persistence of seven percent duty drawback on the exports would be sought and the funds granted.

“The third core issue of utilities' tariffs for the textile industry will also be addressed there,” he said.

Giving his input, Muhammad Zubair Motiwala, chairman council of textile associations, maintained the exports have increased by 13 percent in the last couple of months owing to the duty drawback incentive, which should continue to be given beyond June this year.

“Under the PM’s package, the seven percent

incentive to exporters was linked to a 10 percent

increase in their exports -individual case to case

basis- against that of 2016-17 exports, after six

months of grace period up to June 2017, “Motiwala said.

To this, the state minister advised the industry officials that for long-term policies for promotion of textiles and the exports of the country, all the associations especially the value-adding ones should submit their well-conceived and target-oriented proposals with the ministry.

“The government is committed to and is also doing its best to boost trade and industry with a focus on textiles by reducing tariffs and price of inputs,” the state minister said.

Ansari added that he had already discussed with the Prime Minister the ways and means on how to cut the cost of doing business to make Pakistan's private sector competitive in the region.

He agreed with the exporters that the exports package, announced last year by then prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, should be fully implemented at the earliest to support the exports, which had declined to $ 19 billion from $25 billion in the fiscal year 2016-17.

"I along with federal minister for commerce held a meeting with Prime Minister and convinced him that a boost in the exports was tied to the implementation of PM’s package," he informed the participants.

Moving ahead, Ansari underlined the need for formation of an implementation committee for the PM’s package, which should include representatives of all the stakeholders from the private sector and the concerned federal government secretaries.