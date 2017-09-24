Patronising traders, importers dashes greenfield hopes

LAHORE: Pakistan’s economy has remained starved of greenfield projects for more than a decade because of traders-focused policies.

Industry experts said investment in new projects would remain subdued in the country as the government policies strictly ensure a thorough documentation of manufacturing processes but provide tax-free avenue to importers and traders.

Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has made it mandatory for all the registered manufacturers to ensure that sales and purchases are made through their official bank accounts. Manufacturers comply with the directive as they generally favour documentation.

FBR, however, allow import of goods without opening of letter of credit. An importer can bring in goods by remitting the amount through telegraphic transfer (TT). It is no secret that such TTs could be ordered from Pakistan as well as abroad.

Industry analysts said TT is a reasonable arrangement if the customs authorities strictly follow a rule under which the details of imported goods and invoices bearing each item’s rate should be enclosed in a container being shipped to Pakistan.

Previously, there was a fine of Rs35,000 on noncompliance with the rule. The penalty has been reduced to Rs5,000. Importers provide computer-generated invoices in which rates are arbitrarily quoted, promoting under-invoicing mainly of goods that are locally manufactured.

There are numerous examples of traders who pay electricity bill of more than Rs50,000 a month, have their children studying in expensive schools, live in plush houses and in posh localities and drive luxury cars. In spite of all these documented facts, they pay nominal income tax of Rs1,000-5,000 or no tax at all. They can whiten their income by arranging huge remittances from abroad. The money whitening expenses are hardly 1.5 to 2.5 percent of wealth.

Manufacturers, on the other hand, pay around 40 percent taxes and levies, including 32 percent income tax, 5 percent workers participation fund and 2.5 percent workers welfare fund.

So, unless the government addresses these discrepancies investment in greenfield manufacturing projects would continue to decline.

Investors go for greenfield projects if they are assured that no one else avoids levies they have to pay. They want transparent policies that ensure a level-playing field as well as government will to implementation.

Investment in manufacturing sector would remain elusive unless tax avoidance goes scot-free. No one would block his hard-earned capital in production facilities if products that he intends to manufacture could be brought into the country through under-invoicing or smuggling.

Moreover, any increase in wealth whether through production or remittances should equally be taxed. The same principle should apply on income from capital market and agriculture and real estate sectors.