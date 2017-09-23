Betrayed by delays

Once the HSC results are announced, the FBISE allows unsatisfied students to request the scrutiny of answer sheets. Several months backed, an application for the reevaluation of answer sheets of Urdu and English papers along with the prescribed fee was filed with the board.

However, the authorities haven’t taken any action to date. Regular reminders are sent to the relevant department, but to no avail. It is a right of students to request for scrutiny, if they have a hunch that something has gone wrong. The FBISE’s attitude in this regard is unsatisfactory.

Saman Javed Malik (Rawalpindi)