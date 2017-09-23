Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Newspost

September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Betrayed by delays

Betrayed by delays

Once the HSC results are announced, the FBISE allows unsatisfied students to request the scrutiny of answer sheets. Several months backed, an application for the reevaluation of answer sheets of Urdu and English papers along with the prescribed fee was filed with the board.

However, the authorities haven’t taken any action to date. Regular reminders are sent to the relevant department, but to no avail. It is a right of students to request for scrutiny, if they have a hunch that something has gone wrong. The FBISE’s attitude in this regard is unsatisfactory.

Saman Javed Malik (Rawalpindi)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement