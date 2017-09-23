Women’s harrasment

Sexual harassment is a serious issue that has long been ignored and treated with complacency. Although it is heartening to see women making stupendous progress in almost every sphere of activity, one cannot be oblivious to the fact that they continue to be victims of violence of different hues. Every human being has the right to live with dignity and respect.

It is noticed that the prevalence of crimes against women in a certain place depends on a large extent to the social ambience of that place. Efforts to prevent and eliminate violence against women should be top priority for government authorities. Different projects must be launched for a better cooperation between the police, the social services and other relevant parties. People also need to act with determination against such crime and they should not be a mere spectator of the event.

Vinod C Dixit (Ahmedabad, India)