Sat September 23, 2017
National

AP
Ashrafuddin Pirzada
September 23, 2017

Registration of voters to be expedited in Khyber Agency: official

LANDIKOTAL: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) here on Friday organised a seminar to raise awareness among people about importance of voting.

Local residents, officials and students in large number participated in the daylong seminar held at the Landikotal Jirga Hall. The ECP officials discussed various aspects of elections and balloting.

Agency Election Commissioner Pervez Iqbal told the participants the aim of the seminar was to raise awareness about conducting a free and transparent election throughout Pakistan, including Fata.

Assistant Political Agent Niaz Muhammad assured tribesmen the political administration, with the cooperation of the ECP, would resolve various election related issues. He said voter registration would be expedited. He said it was the constitutional obligation of every citizen to use the democratic right to vote in the upcoming election.

Tribal elder Haji Abdur Razzaq Afridi and PTI leader Abdur Raziq Shinwari also spoke on the occasion. The speakers demanded the ECP officials to appoint authorised persons in every subdivision of Khyber Agency.       

