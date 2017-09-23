Sat September 23, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

AFP
September 23, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Australia’s Cummins to leave India tour early

Australia’s Cummins to leave India tour early

SYDNEY: Australia paceman Pat Cummins will return home after the One-day International (ODI) series in India to freshen up for the Ashes Test series, Cricket Australia (CA) said on Friday.

Cummins, who has a history of injuries, will play out the current five-match ODI series but will miss Australia’s three Twenty20 internationals with India next month.“Pat has played a considerable amount of cricket this year after a long period away from the game due to injury,” chief selector Trevor Hohns said in a statement.

“His body has handled the return to international cricket well, but we believe the best plan for him ahead of the Ashes series is to return home to refresh, both mentally and physically, before he prepares for (four-day) Sheffield Shield cricket.”

The Ashes Test series against England begins in Brisbane on November 23.CA said a decision on a replacement for Cummins in Australia’s squad for the India T20 matches will be announced shortly.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement