Ambreen gets bronze medal at Asian Martial Arts Games

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Ambreen Masih won a bronze medal for Pakistan on Friday but it was overall a disappointing day for the country in Alysh freestyle wrestling competitions as the other eight wrestlers failed to click at the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games here at the Olympic Complex.

The lone bronze medal of the day helped Pakistan inflate their overall medal tally to 20: two gold, three silver and 15 bronze. Pakistan were trailing at the 17th spot till filing of this report out of 65 nations of Asia and Oceania.

Turkmenistan were at the top with 61 gold, 49 silver and 55 bronze medals. They were followed by Iran with 17 gold, 13 silver and 34 bronze, while Thailand were at the third place with 15 gold, 14 silver and 17 bronze medals.

Ambreen secured bronze in women’s -60 kilogramme competitions when she lost in the semi-final against Zarina Abdyrahmanowa of Turkmenistan 2-6. She was lucky as without winning a fight she snared a bronze. She got bye in the quarter-finals because of only seven entries in that weight category.

This was the third bronze for Ambreen in the event as she had also claimed one each in belt wrestling classic style and traditional wrestling.

In Alysh freestyle wrestling, Ambreen Shehzad Khan and Qamar Abbas were the only other wrestlers who won their initial round encounters. They, however, exited in the quarter-finals.

In men’s -60kg Alysh freestyle pre-quarter-finals Mohsin Ali was beaten by Uzbekistan’s Fayzulla Ummatov 0-5. In the other -60kg pre-quarter-final Rana Mohammad Adnan tasted 0-5 drubbing against Ibodullo Aliberdizoda of Tajikistan.

In the -70kg pre-quarter-final, Shehzad Khan defeated India’s Tongbram Roman Singh but the Pakistani wrestler went 0-3 down to Tajikistan’s Behruz Gulmahadzoda in the quarter-finals.In the other -70kg pre-quarter-final, Danish Rasheed went 0-5 down to Afghanistan’s Nasir Ahmad Akrami.

Pakistan’s Asad Khan also lost his -89kg pre-quarter-final against Ruzibol Safrov of Tajikistan.In the same weight pre-quarter-final, Qamar created some hope for Pakistan when he defeated India’s Ayan Sinha 0-5. But Qamar went 0-4 down to Turkmenistan’s Aly Allaberdiyew in the quarter-finals.

In +100kg, highly experienced Zaman Anwar lost to Annamyrat Myradow of Turkmenistan 0-5 in the pre-quarters. Pakistan almost ended their journey in belt wrestling as only Maryam will compete in the -55kg Alysh classic style competitions on Saturday (today).

A senior official of Pakistan wrestling team told ‘The News’ that there were 11 entries in the weight in which Maryam will compete.So far Pakistan have claimed one silver through Mohammad Adnan (-90kg) and eight bronze medals in belt wrestling’s various styles.

Meanwhile, it was a poor opening day for the Pakistani swimmers who started their journey at the Aquatics Centre.

In women’s 50m freestyle heat-3 Bismah Khan, the younger sister of Olympian Kiran Khan, finished sixth out of eight swimmers with a timing of 28.23, ending overall at the 16th place out of 35 participants.

In the heat-5 of the same event, Aisha Mishael Ayub ended seventh out of eight swimmers by clocking 29.27, ending overall 19th.

Yahya Mohammad Khan also fell at the first hurdle when he clocked 24.96 to finish third in men’s 50m freestyle heat-4 out of eight swimmers, eventually ending at the 31st spot out of 49 swimmers.

In women’s 100m breaststroke, Ramsha Imran clocked 1:24.51 to finish fifth in her heat out of six swimmers, ending 14th out of 18 swimmers.

In men’s 100m breaststroke, Hamza Mohammad Malik ended sixth in his heat out of eight swimmers and 30th overall out of 32 swimmers by clocking 1:12.67.

In men’s 200m individual medley, Waqas Hussain finished fifth out of seven in his heat with a timing of 2:21.99 and 16th out of 22 swimmers overall with one being disqualified.

In women’s 4x50m medley, Pakistan finished at the last ninth spot with a timing of 2:11.78. the team consisted of Bismah, Mishael Ayub, Jehanara Nabi and Ramsha Imran.

In men’s 4x50m medley, Pakistan, featuring Yahya, Hamza, Farrukh Shehzad and Waqas, finished at the last 16th spot by clocking 1:55.92.

On Saturday, Hamza will feature in men’s 50m breaststroke. Bismah and Jehanara Nabi will compete in women’s 50m backstroke. Waqas will swim in men’s 50m backstroke, Mishael in women’s 100m butterfly, Farrukh in men’s 100m butterfly. Pakistan will also feature in men’s 4X100m freestyle relay. Four male and four female swimmers are representing Pakistan in swimming.

Pakistan’s taekwondo journey also ended without giving any surprise when Ehsan Ashraf and Sophia Nayab exited in men’s and women’s individual poomsae, respectively. Usman Rathore will compete today in 94 kilogramme weightlifting competitions.