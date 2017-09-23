Cotton Committee approves Rs690.65mln budget for FY18

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) board on Friday approved a budget of Rs690.65 million for the financial year 2017-18 to meet the financial requirements of the committee.

The 85th meeting of the PCCC was held with minister for commerce and textile industry Muhammad Pervaiz Malik in the chair. Ministry of Textile Industry, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma), Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association, Karachi Cotton Association, and representatives of provincial governments attended the meeting.

Pervaiz Malik asked for restructuring the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee in order to enhance its performance in research and development for uplifting the cotton crop. He suggested formulating a committee comprising members of Aptma, the National Assembly, as well as farmers and other bodies involved in cotton trade and research to formulate a comprehensive policy for research and development of advanced cotton varieties to optimise per-acre crop output.

He also directed to address the concerns of Aptma to formulate a business plan for making the organisation more efficient. Cotton Commissioner Dr Khalid Abdullah informed the meeting that the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee developed 11 cotton varieties during the last year, whereas 291 experiments were made and 68 varieties were tested during the period under review. The committee tested pesticides at 17 locations and organised training courses for cotton farmers on pre and post harvest mechanism. He informed the committee that receivables from the 166 local textile mills in terms of cotton cess had reached to Rs625 million, whereas recovery of the cotton cess has also declined.

The PCCC was informed that income in terms of cotton cess had also reduced as it was recorded at Rs209.60 million in 2016-17 as against Rs529.76 million received in 2013-14.