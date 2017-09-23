Debt management office runs without permanent head

ISLAMABAD: Debt Policy Coordination Office (DPCO), a key credit management arm of the finance ministry, has been running without permanent head for the last several months, while debt-to-GDP ratio is about to breach the desirable 60 percent mark, sources said on Friday.

The sources said the tenure of Director General Ehitsham Rashid of DPCO ended a couple of months back. Rashid was asked to continue work on the post till the appointment of new DG for which the ministry of finance would give an advertisement to find out a suitable candidate, they added.

“No advertisement has published in the last couple of months and Ehitsham Rashid has been left with no other option but to continue work as a stop gap arrangement till filling of the post,” an official confirmed.

The current DG was brought into DPCO on deputation and made all-out efforts to strengthen the debt office during his tenure. He devised a plan to hire new staff to make the office relevant in policy formulation and debt management.

Sources said the desired level of debt-to-GDP ratio, standing at 60 percent, has already been breached. It is climbing on the higher side, sliding rapidly into a risk zone with every passing month, they added.

Finance ministry data showed that the country’s total debt and liabilities amounted to Rs20.767 trillion in accordance with the definition of Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act amended in June 2017 through the Finance Bill. State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) put them at Rs25.062 trillion as at June 30. The difference between the two figures is around Rs5 trillion.

SBP’s data revealed that total debt and liabilities rose Rs2.5 trillion during the last fiscal 2016/17. The country’s domestic debt shot up to Rs14.849 trillion till June 2017 as against Rs13.625 trillion a year earlier, registering an increase of Rs1.224 trillion.

The country’s external debt peaked to $83 billion till June as against $73 billion a year ago, up around $10 billion, SBP’s figures revealed.

The central bank’s data showed that external debt’s details showed that the government’s external debt increased $5.9 billion, nongovernmental external debt $1.42 billion, debt from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) $640 million and intercompany external debt from foreign direct investors $340 million in the past fiscal year.

IMF, in a report, projected Pakistan’s external debt at $79 billion till June-end but the finance ministry had crossed the Fund’s projection. Meanwhile, an ex-corporate head Asad Umar urged the government to declare financial emergency as the debt situation is heading towards the risk zone.

“Debt is increasing and foreign reserves decreased $4.5 billion after an expiry of the IMF programme during the last fiscal year,” Umar, who is also a senior politician, said in a statement. The current external debt of $83 billion is around 400 percent of the country’s exports, he added.