Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on Oct 1

Print Story
X
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the moon of Muharramul Haram had been sighted and the Ashura would fall on October 1 (Sunday). A zonal committee also informed moon-sighting to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee which met here under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneebur Rehman.
Comments