Fri September 22, 2017
September 22, 2017

Muharram moon sighted, Ashura on Oct 1

ISLAMABAD: The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee on Thursday announced that the moon of Muharramul Haram had been sighted and the Ashura would fall on October 1 (Sunday). A zonal committee also informed moon-sighting to the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee which met here under the chairmanship of Mufti Muneebur Rehman.

