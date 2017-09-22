‘Only one confirmed out of 34 suspected H1N1 influenza cases in Punjab this year’

LAHORE: This year, a total of 34 suspected cases of H1N1 influenza have been reported so far in Punjab with only one case confirmed positive, whereas, last year 443 cases were reported resulting in 31 deaths, said an official of World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday.

Dr Jamshaid Ahmed, ?national professional officer, Surveillance and Response, addressing an awareness seminar on pandemic influenza at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), said that injectable influenza vaccine was the best immunity for those under threat. Preventive measures for those affected included coughing etiquette, social isolation, washing of hands, use of masks, rest and diet. The seminar was jointly organised by UHS Public Health and Family Medicine departments.

Dr Jamshaid said that influenza viruses were a common cause of acute respiratory illnesses especially during the winter season. “Since 2010, H1N1 influenza virus has moved into the post-pandemic period with the potential for local outbreaks. Since then regional outbreaks are reported in different parts of the world”, he added.

Briefing the audience on global perspective of influenza, he highlighted the epidemiology of seasonal influenza and emergence of pandemic influenza viruses. He said, “Swine and animal origin influenza transmits to humans rarely and every year there are cases of seasonal influenza to which the people have some previous immunity. However, when novel influenza viruses emerge, humans lack defence mechanism or immunity and the infections occur in all age groups, including young healthy adults.” He clarified that the currently circulating H1N1 virus was not ‘Swine flu’ but was a seasonal influenza virus.

Dr Azhra Parveen, infectious diseases expert from Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital, Lahore, said that there were three major influenza types A, B, and C. Among these, influenza A is more significant as it is found in many animal species besides humans, therefore, there are increased chances for emergence of novel subtypes as evident from influenza pandemics during the last century.

Dr Hina Jawaid, assistant professor at UHS Department of Family Medicine, said that safety and preventive measures for all influenza viruses were important. She spoke about the control and preventive strategies, and explained about the high risk groups, availability and use of anti-viral medicines and recommendations for the use of vaccination.

She added that while H1N1 influenza was not as scary as it seemed a few years ago. It was still important to protect yourself from getting it. “Like seasonal flu, it can cause more serious health problems for some people. The best bet is to get a flu vaccine, or flu shot, every year”, she advised.