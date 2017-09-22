PML-Q ready to sacrifice for national interests, says Shujaat

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain has said while going Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has taken the treasury with him what is left for the new finance minister, if treasury is empty, what is the need for this post, will new finance minister kill flies?

Shujaat said this while talking to a delegation of senior lawyers headed by Alamgir advocate and Malik Karamat advocate, who joined PML-Q at his residence on Thursday. He said: “Lawyers are joining his party and showing trust, which is an indication that this is the only party which is ready to offer every sacrifice for national interests.” Those who joined the PML-Q included Muhammad Hussain, Rafiq Anees, Usman Ahmad Khokhar, Rana Ehsanullah, Arif Mahmud Ch, Ch Karamat, Malik Ghazanfar Saeed and Zulqarnain Wahla while senior advocate Jahangir A Jhojha, Nadir Duggal and Ishtiaq Gohar advocate were present.

Responding to a question from a journalist, Ch Shujaat said most of N-League people were committing contempt of court by speaking against the Supreme Court. To another question, Ch Shujaat said: “I had said earlier that the Sharif Family will run away from the country. We have been together for 12 years. We know them very well. Now they will not return. The Sharif Family neither had faced the courts earlier nor they will do now”.