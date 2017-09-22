FGEHF approves amended draft of Phase-I, II

Islamabad: The Executive Committee of the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) has approved the amended draft for the agreement of Green Enclave (Phase-I), Bhara Kahu along with legal approval of agreement for Green Enclave (Phase-II), Bhara Kahu.

According to this agreement, 18,000 members will be allotted plots. Furthermore, the Executive Committee has also approved the increment for media workers and journalist quota from 1% to 2% again.

A meeting of Executive Committee Housing Foundation was held on Wednesday with Shahrukh Arbab, secretary, Housing and Works in the chair, All members and Directors of the Executive Committee were present in the meeting.