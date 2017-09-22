PU, KEMU ink MOU

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) and King Edward Medical University (KEMU) on Thursday signed an MoU to collaborate in various academic disciplines and promote bilateral relations to serve humanity.

PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Moeen Nasar, KEMU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Qazi Muhammad Saeed, PU Dean Faculty of Health Sciences Prof Dr Syed Muhammad Awais and others attended the MoU signing ceremony. Briefing on the occasion, Dr Awais said since PU aimed at setting up medical college, KEMU would help PU in faculty development, curriculum and academic programmes development. He said both the institutions would jointly initiate research projects. He said KEMU was an affiliated college of Punjab University till 2006 and the two institutions had a remarkable history of bilateral relations.

Dr Zafar Moeen Nasir said PU would provide its facilities to KEMU, including state-of-the-art laboratories for research. Dr Qazi Muhammad Saeed said PU and KEMU would jointly serve humanity through collaboration in the field of medical sciences.

consultation: A consultation was organised on a study titled “Chowk Labourers -- Protection Challenges” with the collaboration of All Pakistan Workers Ittehad Federation at a local hotel on Thursday. The consultative meeting was attended by NGOs, labourer unions, government officials and civil society representatives. The study focused on the issues encountered by the workers who wait for work at crossings in Lahore. The study highlights on the basis of a survey conducted by an NGO in various Chowks (crossings) that all Chowk labourers worked in construction related activities and 98 percent of them were migrants who came from the rural areas to the city for higher wages. The study recommends development of a mechanism by the Punjab Labour Department for their registration.