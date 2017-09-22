Four PU scholars awarded PhDs

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four scholars. According to details, Faiza Latif has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Media Consumption Patterns in Pakistan”, Shama Sadaf in the subject of Home Economics after approval of her thesis entitled “Effect of Eco-Friendly Antimicrobial Finish on Textiles for Controlling Microorganisms”, Adnan Tariq in the subject of History after approval of his thesis entitled “Studying the Local Historical Narratives of Lahore: Partition, Cross-Migration and Regeneration, 1947-1961” and Tanveer-ur-Rehman in the subject of Urdu after approval of his thesis entitled “Dr Wazir Agha – Hayaat Aur Adabi Khidmaat”.

RESULTS: Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of BS Home Economics Part-I (first year) Annual Examination 2017, MCom Part-I (first year) Second Annual 2016, MCom Part-II (second year) Second Annual 2016 and BEd Annual 2017. The detailed results are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

HEC: University of Education (UOE) Thursday organised a seminar in connection with 15 years celebrations of the establishment of Higher Education Commission (HEC), Pakistan. According to a press release, speaking on the occasion, University of Education Vice-Chancellor Dr Rauf-i-Azam lauded the achievements of HEC during the last 15 years and said because of HEC, higher education was being spread in Pakistan at a great speed.

He added every year the number of PhD scholars was being increased which had enhanced the quality of education in Pakistan. Director UOE’s Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) Dr Muhammad Mansha said HEC had established QECs in all universities to maintain the standards of education which was commendable. Director S&T Dr Muhammad Alam Saeed said creation of Pakistan Educational Research Network (PERN) was a landmark initiative in the history of HEC. Division of Education Director Dr Intizar Butt also highlighted the achievements made by HEC during the last 15 years.