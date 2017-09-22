125 nurses regularised

LAHORE :The service of 125 nurses of Services Hospital have been regularised and orders have been issued in this regard.

It was disclosed by Chief Nursing Superintendent Ms Samina Yasmeen on Thursday in a meeting, according to a press release. She said these nurses were appointed in 2011 during dengue and in 2014 they were offered a contract of three years after which now these 125 nurses have been regularised.

Samina Yasmeen said Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif fulfilled his promise and it would encourage the nursing staff at large who would work with zeal and fervour. The chief nursing superintendent said services being rendered in the field of medical by nursing staff are beyond any doubt as they work day and night shoulder by shoulder with the doctors and the Punjab government has taken a right step in the right direction which would help them in discharging their services in more befitting manner.

Samina Yasmeen congratulated those 125 nurses whose services has been regularised and assured them her all out cooperation in future.