Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE :Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the provincial capital here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country while a weak westerly wave is affecting upper parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. They added that rain-thunderstorm (with gusty winds) is expected at isolated places in Malakand division, upper Fata and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Scattered rain was witnessed in the city on Thursday afternoon in the localities of Model Town, Davis Road, Bibi Pakdaman, Kot Lakhpat, Ferozpur Road, Jail Road, Gulberg, Rehmanpura, Ichhra, Township, Garden Town, Faisal Town and etc. Following the rain, traffic jams were reported in these areas.