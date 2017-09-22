PML-Q ready to offer any sacrifice for national interests: Shujaat

LAHORE :Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) president Ch Shujaat Hussain has said while going Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has taken the treasury with him what is left for the new finance minister, if treasury is empty, what is the need for this post, will new finance minister kill flies?

Shujaat said this while talking to a delegation of senior lawyers headed by Alamgir advocate and Malik Karamat advocate, who joined PML-Q at his residence on Thursday.

He said: “Lawyers are joining his party and showing trust, which is an indication that this is the only party which is ready to offer every sacrifice for national interests.” Those who joined the PML-Q included Muhammad Hussain, Rafiq Anees, Usman Ahmad Khokhar, Rana Ehsanullah, Arif Mahmud Ch, Ch Karamat, Malik Ghazanfar Saeed and Zulqarnain Wahla while senior advocate Jahangir A Jhojha, Nadir Duggal and Ishtiaq Gohar advocate were present.

Responding to a question from a journalist, Ch Shujaat said most of N-League people were committing contempt of court by speaking against the Supreme Court. To another question, Ch Shujaat said: "I had said earlier that they will run away from the country. We have been together for 12 years. We know them very well.

Now they will not return. They neither had faced the courts earlier nor they will do now". Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q) senior central leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said the Lahore High Court’s order for making Justice Baqir Najafi inquiry report on Model Town tragedy public is the first step towards punishment for the killers of 14 innocent people and causing injuries to dozens.

Replying to questions from the media regarding the verdict, he said the order of the High Court is appreciable and this has been possible only after three years long prayers and efforts of the relatives of the martyrs and the injured, we also appreciate their patience, determination and courage.

“Believers of supremacy of the humanity, law and justice also have belief that Insha-Allah the blood of the 14 martyrs and innocent injured will not go waste and the rulers and their colleagues involved in the tragedy will not escape punishment for their doing. Justice will be done as a result of faith in the justice of Almighty Allah.

We and our party are supporting the affected of the tragedy right from the first day and will continuing doing that, not only Pakistan but the whole world will see how many approvers come to the fore who will unveil the facts because they had per force carried out illegal orders but now their conscious is pinching them and they are ready to confess righteousness and truth at appropriate forum and occasion.”

Replying to a question, Ch Pervaiz Elahi expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah with Whose blessings this report has survived any fire incident otherwise there are instances of this tenure that such records inquiry reports, buildings and even living persons had been submitted to the fire and all evidence reduced to ashes.