Govt under fire over power tariff hike

LAHORE

Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodul Rasheed severely criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-N government for increasing the electricity rates.

Speaking on a point of order, the Opposition leader stated that already failed to control price hike, the government had dropped another bombshell on poor population of the country while increasing the electricity rates. He requested the chair to move an adjournment motion over the issue of inflation but he was asked to wait till the following day.

Opposition legislator Sardar Shahab ud Din on Thursday alleged that all the media advertisements for the posts of Grade IV in Education Department were just an eyewash as the vacancies were being distributed among Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz parliamentarians.

Speaking during the question hour session related to the Higher Education Department, Sardar Shahab ud Din stated that the answer provided to the House over the criterion followed for the recruitment of Grade IV employees wasn’t satisfactory. Questioning the transparency of the entire recruitment process for the said grade, Sardar Shahab ud Din, who hails from Layyah, stated that in his district, these posts were distributed amongst Pakistan Muslim League-awaz parliamentarians who were appointing the people of their choice on the posts.

Citing an incident, Sardar Shahab ud Din told the House that he recently visited the chamber of Education Minister Rana Mashood and he, without noticing his presence in the room, was issuing categorical instructions to the senior officials of the department not to fill these posts as all of them had to be distributed amongst the party MPs.

He also alleged that the minister for education had also warned the officials of sending their cases to National Accountability Bureau if they didn’t follow the instructions. Mian Tahir, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member of Punjab Assembly from Faisalabad, on the occasion requested Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan to expunge the word ‘Bandar Baant’ used by the Opposition legislator and stated he should also keep in mind what the Pakistan Peoples Party had been doing in Sindh over the issue related to appointments in Sindh.

Moreover, while responding to the question posed by Ghias ud Din, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Member of Punjab Assembly from Narowal, Mehwish Sultan, Parliamentary Secretary for Higher Education Department, stated the government was working on the suggestion of filling the vacant posts in colleges.

Ghias ud Din stated that in four colleges of Narowal district, 60 out of the total 117 posts of teachers were lying vacant due to which, the parents had to rely on academies, tuition centres for their children.

Responding to this question, Mehwish Sultan stated that the Higher Education Commission would soon post the candidates selected by Punjab Public Service Commission to fulfill the shortage of teachers in colleges.

Besides, the Punjab Assembly was also told that the news related to any discrimination in distribution of laptops or not floating the information of the distribution ceremony to the master's students at University of Education, Lahore wasn’t true.

The House was told that 1,734 laptops were distributed among the students meeting the merit under the Prime Minister's laptop scheme in University of Education, Lahore and Higher Education Commission, Islamabad, in the year 2016.

However, the lists of students who were selected on merit was yet to be issued, the parliamentarians were told. Later, Dr Murad Raas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf pointed out the quorum which treasury once again failed to meet and the proceedings were adjourned till Friday.

The Punjab Assembly session on Thursday started with a delay of nearly one hour with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan in the chair.