Nishat Power profit up 1.22 percent

KARACHI: Nishat Power Limited (NPL) has earned a profit of Rs2.886 billion for the year ended June 30, 2017, showing a growth of 1.22 percent as compared to Rs2.851 earned in the year ended June 30, 2016, a bourse filing said on Thursday.

The earnings per share (EPS) clocked in at Rs8.152 in the outgoing FY17 as compared to EPS of Rs8.052 in FY16.

The company also announced a final cash dividend of Rs2/share, which is in addition to a dividend of Rs2/share already paid to the shareholders, it added. Sales revenue during the year under review stood at Rs15.041 billion, up 8.23 percent as compared to Rs13.896 billion during the previous year. Finance costs also declined to Rs749.052 million as compared to Rs866.561 million during the previous year.