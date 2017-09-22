Copper slips

Sydney/Melbourne

London metals came under pressure on Thursday after the Federal Reserved raised expectations of one more rate hike this year, lifting the dollar and raising prospects of higher costs for industrial metals.

Copper and zinc fell 1 percent each, with copper reaching a one-month low, while nickel fell 2 percent. The dollar rose to a two-month high against the yen and extended its gains against the euro after a hawkish-sounding Federal Reserve heightened expectations for an interest rate hike in December.

"Looking deeper into the Fed comments it seems there is room for a rate rise in December and that was enough to push the USD to two-month highs against most Asian currencies," Kingdom Futures said in a report. "The underlying trend suggests growth in consumption of metals and the prospect of lack of supply as the markets look to 2018."