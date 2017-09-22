Cotton improves

Karachi

Cotton trading remained low on Thursday, while spot rates increased Rs50/maund. The spot rates rose to Rs6,050/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,484/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,195/maund and Rs6,639/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said an increase in the demand resulted in higher spot rates. A total of 19 transactions were recorded of around 18,000 bales at a price of Rs5,875 to Rs6,250/maund. Among them, notable deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Rohri, Saleh Pat, Khairpur, Haroonabad, Khanewal, Burewala and Ahmedpur.

New York cotton market recorded mixed trade on all its futures. October futures increased 0.06 cents/pound and December futures fell 0.02 cents to 69.25 cents/pound.