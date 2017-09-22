Singapore/Tokyo

Oil markets dipped on Thursday, weighed down by rising crude inventories and production in the United States as well as a stronger dollar, which potentially hampers fuel consumption in countries that use other currencies at home.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $56.12 a barrel, as of 0656 GMT, down 17 cents, or 0.3 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $50.58 per barrel, down 11 cents or 0.2 percent.

Traders said a strengthening dollar weighed on Brent, while rising crude stocks and production in the United States pulled down US West Texas Intermediate.

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories rose for a third straight week, building by 4.6 million barrels in the week ending Sept. 15 to 472.83 million barrels.