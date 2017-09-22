Fri September 22, 2017
Business

September 22, 2017

Rupee firm

The rupee remained firm against the dollar on Thursday due to persistent dull activity, dealers said. The rupee ended flat at 105.41 against the dollar in the interbank market. Forex dealers said the rupee remained range-bound amid soft dollar demand from importers.The rupee recorded a low of 105.40 and a high of 105.45 during the trading session.

