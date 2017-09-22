Forex reserves fall to $20bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves eroded to $20.099 billion during the week ended September 15, 2017 from $20.585 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) witnessed a decline of $474 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.283 billion as compared to $14.758 billion during the previous week. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.816 billion against $5.826 billion last week.

