Fri September 22, 2017
Business

September 22, 2017

Forex reserves fall to $20bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves eroded to $20.099 billion during the week ended September 15, 2017 from $20.585 billion a week ago, the central bank said on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) witnessed a decline of $474 million due to external debt servicing and other official payments. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves fell to $14.283 billion as compared to $14.758 billion during the previous week. Net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $5.816 billion against $5.826 billion last week.

