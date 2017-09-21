Give peace a chance

September 21 is observed around the world as the International Day of Peace. World peace is defined as freedom, peace and happiness among and within all nations and people. Today, peace has predominantly become political work towards settlement of issues between the nations through military involvement, cessation of arms and weapons and dialogue on less-violent, civilian matters. Peace has also included some humanitarian efforts that stretch its helping hands to the calamity-hit regions in the world. Today, the world is in chaos. World powers are threatening each other and are hinting at the possibility of a nuclear war. Under such situation, the desire for peace is supreme in the hearts of the people. Powerful countries should give up the race of arming themselves and their friendly countries to the teeth. Peace and prosperity can be attained by giving freedom to people anywhere in the world. They are freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom from want, freedom for the environment, and freedom from fear.

Peace is the mother of progress. Without peace, a nation cannot make any progress. So peace is ever desirable. World peace is absolutely necessary. It is said ‘Peace begins with a smile.’ A smile can light up a room, so imagine what a world of smiles can do. If every day, someone does something kind for someone, it will create a ripple effect. Peace is certainly something we must seek. History is a record of wars. Peace is still a dream. People talk of peace but prepare for war. There are a few people who have come to learn that the solutions to the challenges of life are not necessarily found on the outside, but need to come from within. Increasing our love and connection in day-to-day interactions can be the missing piece in the peace equation.

Vinod C Dixit

Ahmedabad, India