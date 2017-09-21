Imran should tell people why his father was removed from job: PPP

HYDERABAD: Senior PPP leader Maula Bux Chandio lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan for hurling abuses and personal attacks on the party leaders during his address in Hyderabad, saying Imran should first tell the people as to why his father was removed from the job.Addressing a press conference, Chandio said on Wednesday Imran is trying to hide his disappointment by criticising Asif Zardari, Bilawal Bhutto and Faryal Talpur. "We neither insult people, nor hurl personal attacks. It is shameful that Imran stoops to this level despite being a party chief," he said.

Chandio said Imran can boast of no feat other than the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital, saying the country cannot be run like a hospital. Responding to Imran's accusations of corruption against Zardari, Chandio said Imran has proven to be a thief himself, as he is shying from submitting details of his assets and money trails in the court in the PTI funding case.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah warned PTI chairman Imran Khan to stay within limits, adding that if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) members retaliated then Imran would not be able to tolerate it.He expressed these views while addressing the media at Allama Yousuf Awan’s residence in Lahore on Wednesday. He said “the people of Sindh are aware of their fundamental rights. The kind of language Imran Khan uses is just not right. He should remain respectful and must not cross the limits. If the PPP members start expressing themselves, then Imran Khan will not be able to bear it.” Shah said: “I would believe Imran Khan is telling the truth if the ouster of Asif Ali Zardari or his father was on the basis of Articles 62, 63 or due to corruption charges. The Zardari family has been known for decades, while Imran Khan was not even born.”

“Recently, the Ayesha Gulalai scandal has surfaced, but the PPP did not politicise it,” Shah said. “If Imran Khan keeps using abusive language then there will be no end to it. The wheels of politics never stops. There are only minor changes. This is a tradition that the victor and the loser in elections always make noise.”

Commenting on Imran Khan’s statement against leader of opposition in National Assembly and Nawaz Sharif, Shah said that he was still serving respectfully, while Nawaz Sharif was disqualified on the basis of corruption charges. Khursheed Shah further said, “I was in politics when Imran Khan was a child. My political age is 50 years.” He said he had never done politics by using others or on the orders of ‘generals’. “I have never waited for an umpire in my entire life,” he said.

Commenting on Sharifs, he said they wanted to be seen as political martyrs by getting Maryam arrested. He added that the Sharif family should face courts and present itself before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shah also said that statements like ‘cleaning your own house’ did not suit leaders. “We presented ourselves before the courts to address cases and took them to their logical conclusion,” he said. To a question, Shah said, “we accept that as a political party we took few wrong steps in the Punjab but the public will soon be with the PPP.”--

Our correspondent adds from Karachi: PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan is leading a vanquished group of politicians who would be completely thrown out from politics very soon.

Speaking at a press conference, Khuhro said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif should appear before the National Accountability Bureau after accepting the court’s judgement.

“Those blowing the whistle are no more patronising Imran Khan, as the PPP made a dictator run away and now it would compel to escape the one who is waiting for blowing of whistles,” he said. He said the PTI's public meeting of Hyderabad was a flop show which has made Imran very upset.

He said Imran has no moral high ground to level allegations against his political opponents, as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's chief minister is facing serious allegations of corruption. He said the PPP had strived hard for restoration of constitutional and democratic rule in the country and would always continue to serve democracy.

He said Imran is facing repeated failures. Imran has now come to Sindh after realising that people of other provinces would rather bid him farewell instead of voting for him.

He said Imran's allies in Sindh include those elements who had campaigned for the controversial Kala Bagh Dam and subverted the legitimate interests of the people of Sindh. Khuhro said the people of Sindh had always remained steadfast against the autocratic rulers and this time again they would not support a controversial politician like Imran Khan who sided with Pervez Musharraf.