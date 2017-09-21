Maryam is ‘plus one’ against opponents’ wishes: Talal

LAHORE: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry on Tuesday said the emergence of Maryam Nawaz had resulted in ‘plus one’ in contrast with the ‘minus one’ wishes of the PML-N’s opponents.

Addressing a press conference in the backdrop of recent NA-120 by-poll, he said key campaign members of the PML-N were kidnapped during the campaign while others were threatened over the phone to desist from supporting the party. “The role of ‘unidentified persons’ should come to an end politics,” said Talal. “The country has seen the consequence of such unidentified interventions in the form of East Pakistan, Karachi and Balochistan,” he warned.

Talal held the press conference along with a recovered PML-N worker Nazir Ahmed Butt who was abducted by unidentified persons. “Our people were kidnapped from their homes and offices, they were threatened and harassed,” he said and added that such tactics would not scare the dedicated party workers.

The state minister said he would visit the homes of every worker who had been kidnapped and harassed. “We will expose the ones behind these events,” he promised. Talal said the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was the last agenda item of the ‘Pervez Musharraf mindset’ and vowed that the party would not let the nefarious designs of this mindset to succeed. The NA-120 by-polls proved to be the referendum over the disqualification of Nawaz and would prove to be the trailer of what’s to come in 2018 elections, he remarked.

Talal lauded the leadership qualities of Maryam and said the party had been blessed by the addition of another dynamicand people-loving leader. He said her campaign showed how much in tune she was with the people and their issues. The opponents, who were thinking about ‘minus one’, were worried that it had become a ‘plus one’ in the form of Maryam.