People can’t be served through hollow slogans: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday said a corruption-free and merit-based culture had been promoted in the province which was leading the other provinces performance-wise.

Talking to a PML-N delegation, the chief minister said people could not be served through speeches or hollow slogans, as he described public service as the sole focus of his party’s politics.

The culture of transparency and merit, he added, was the only way to achieve the goal of progress and prosperity. “The international organisations have also acknowledged the policy of transparency of the incumbent government,” said Shahbaz.

He said people were reaping the fruits of speedy development and the projects had been executed despite multiple impediments. Shahbaz said national interest had always given precedence by the PML-N while also promoting the norms of tolerance, national unity and civility.

The chief minister asserted that rule of law, merit and justice had been ensured in the province and equal opportunities to excel were given to the people. The PML-N leadership, he said, had come up to the expectations of the people who would again repose confidence in the ruling party in 2018 general elections.

Separately, the chief minister said effective measures had been adopted to eliminate terrorism and fanaticism from the country as it was a policy of the PML-N. In his message on International Day of Peace, Shahbaz said establishing an environment of peace, love and affection was the basic injunction of Islam.

“The nation is fully committed to eliminate terrorism and fanaticism once and for all. The citizens, armed forces and law enforcement agencies have sacrificed thousands of precious lives.” He said the Punjab government was also credited for establishment of pioneering and highly-trained anti-terrorism force [CTD].

On the other hand, the chief minister congratulated the team of doctors as well as the hospital administration for successfully conducting the first bone marrow transplant at the Children’s Hospital, Lahore. Successfully conducting first bone marrow transplant in any of the public sector hospitals in Pakistan was a big achievement, he noted.

He added that the establishment of bone marrow transplant centre in the Children’s Hospital, Lahore, was an important milestone in service to the ailing humanity where doctors, nurses and paramedical staff had been given specialised training.

Meanwhile, the chief minister, in a condolence message, expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Afzal Ahsan Randhawa, renowned poet of Punjabi language.