Ahmer Abbas clinches Defence Day Tenpin Bowling title

KARACHI: Ahmer Abbas Saldera clinched the title of masters singles event in the STBA Defence Day Tenpin Bowling Tournament here at the Royale Rodale Bowling Club on Wednesday.

Ahmer accumulated 218 points to secure the title. His closest rival was Khwaja Ahmed Mustaqim, who piled up 195 points. Daniyal Shah also secured a place on the podium with a score of 190 points.

Meanwhile Mustaqim, with teammate Wasim Akram, clinched the title of doubles event after scoring 388 points. Ali Suriya and Sarim came second with a combined score of 370. Daniyal Shah and Abid Ahmed occupied third place on the podium after scoring 360 points.

In Grade-A event, Najeeb Gulzaar claimed the title with a score of 193. Waqas Ali came second with a score of 147 points. Danish Bakshi came third with 140 points. In this category’s doubles event, Fahan Kamal and Shafi Mateen claimed the title while Abid Ahmed and Umair Bhawani came second. Danish Bakshi and Ali Mohsin secured third position.

Farhan Kamal, Abdul Ghani and Asif Alvi secured top three positions respectively in Grade-B category singles event.