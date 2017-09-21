National team captures four more bronze in belt wrestling

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan: Pakistan lifted one gold medal in the men’s 4x400m athletics relay and four more bronze medals in the belt wrestling classic style competitions on the fifth day of the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Games being held here at the well-facilitated Olympic Complex on Wednesday.

Pakistan’s athletics squad, featuring Olympian Mehboob Ali, Nokar Hussain, Nishat Ali and Asad Iqbal, got gold in the men’s 4x400m relay with a timing of 3:11.40.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Safdar, Beenish Khan, Humaira Ashiq and Ambreen Masih secured medals in their respective classes that enabled Pakistan to inflate their overall medal tally in the competitions to 17 which include two gold, two silver and 13 bronze medals.

In wrestling, only Pakistan have secured nine bronze – two in traditional, three in belt free-style and four in belt classic style wrestling slots – which will conclude on September 23.

Till filing of the story, Pakistan were trailing at the 15th place in the competitions in which 65 nations from Asia and Oceania are featuring. Hosts Turkmenistan were leading with 52 gold, 35 silver and 37 bronze medals. They were followed by Iran with ten gold, six silver and 23 bronze and Kazakhstan (7-8-15).

As per the details, Pakistan’s Mohammad Safdar took bronze in the -65kg men’s classic style belt wrestling competitions when he tasted defeat against Orazsahedow Agamyrat of Turkmenistan in the semi-finals. Earlier, Safdar had defeated Vikramjit Singh of India in the quarter-finals.

Beenish Khan won her second bronze when she went down to Kazakhstan’s Zhakypbekova Perizat in the women’s -70kg classic style semi-final.Beenish had prevailed over Shilwant Divya Guruling of India in the quarter-finals.

Humaira Ashiq also had to content with bronze, her second in the competitions, when she fell in the -50kg semi-final she contested against Turkmenistan’s Badaglyyewa.

She had whacked Ayjemal Alymova of Turkmenistan in the quarter-finals.And Ambreen Masih, who had taken bronze in traditional wrestling, grabbed another bronze in women’s -55kg classic style of the newly-introduced belt wrestling when she lost her semi-final to Kyrgyzstan’s Miizamidin Kyzy Meerim.

Ambreen had got bye in her first round which was a quarter-final.

Meanwhile those who exited in the first round included Maryam (-50kg), Zunair Bin Zahir (+100kg), Saeed Anwar (-55kg), Mohabit Ali Drigh (-80kg), Mohammad Shahid (-55kg), Hassan Mehmood (-70kg), Dildar Hussain (-60kg) and Mohsin Raza (-90kg).

Pakistan will also feature in Olympic wrestling which will be held from September 24 to 26. National wrestlers for that event will arrive here on Thursday (today).

Pakistan Wrestling Federation (PWF) secretary Arshad Sattar told ‘The News’ on Wednesday that the best three boys have been put in the pahlavani style wrestling and he is expecting medals from them on Thursday (today).

“On Friday our four girls and four to five boys will also feature in the belt wrestling’s type Alysh and I am hopeful for their success,” the official said.

“In Olympic style we have some fine grapplers like Mohammad Inam and Bilal and we can produce results there too,” Arshad said.

Meanwhile, it was a frustrating day for Pakistan’s tennis side as the country was shown exit door in the men’s singles and mixed doubles slots.

In the men’s singles second round, Ahmed Chaudhry was crashed out when he lost his contest against Wong Chun Hun of Hong Kong 2-0 with the set scores of 6-1, 6-4. Ahmed, on Tuesday, had beaten Gavin Iakopo of Tuvalu 2-0 in the first round. Pakistan’s Heera Ashiq had already exited in the men’s singles on Tuesday when he lost his first round meeting against India’s Vijay Natarajan 0-2.

In mixed doubles first round, Pakistan’s pair of Heera Ashiq and Ushna Sohail lost their first round battle against Muhammad Fitriadi and Deria Heliza of Indonesia 0-2. The set score was 7-5, 6-4 in favour of the Indonesian pair.

Pakistan will also begin their weightlifting journey on Thursday (today) when Furqan Anwar will flex his muscles in the 77 kilogramme Group B competitions. Jamil Akhtar (105 kg) and Usman Amjad Rathore (+105) are the other weightlifters representing Pakistan in the competitions. Pakistan are unlikely to give any sort of breakthrough in weightlifting because of the presence of some mighty players of the continent who have extended splendid performances at the world and Olympic level.

After a day’s rest, the country’s taekwondo fighters Mohammad Iqbal and Arslan Asad Khan will fight on Thursday (today). Iqbal, who got bye in the first round, will face Afghanistan’s M Sharif Muradi in the -68kg pre-quarter-finals. Asad, on the other hand, will fight against Seo Kangeun of Korea in the -68kg round of 32 here at the taekwondo arena. Shah Adil (-87kg) and Mohammad Faheem (-74kg) have already exited after falling at the first hurdle on September 18.