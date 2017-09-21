Railways’ careless attitude annoys PAC

Islamabad :The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Tuesday took strong exception to what they called “irresponsible’ attitude of the Ministry of Railways towards it as Pakistan Railways failed to present the briefs to the committee on its Rs8.5 billion project of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The meeting of PAC was held with the chair of its Chairman Syed Khursheed Shah here Tuesday in which Ministry of Railways was scheduled to give the briefing to committee in its Rs8.5 billion project that covered in the CPEC.

The Committee had directed the Pakistan Railways to send copies of the briefing to members of the committee but was failed to do it. PAC member Senator Sherry Rehman observed that either the Pakistan Railways comes here for briefing or selling the pop corn as not a single member received copy of the briefing.

PAC Chairman Syed Khursheed observed that when the committee clearly directed that copies of the briefing should be send to members one week prior of briefing. “Why the copies were not sent to the members before the meeting,” he questioned from the officials of the Pakistan Railways and that the briefing was sought on a mega project of Rs8.5 billion, which is to be completed in five-years time and the committee did not have the copies then how could we know that how much funds spent on it.

The Chairman said that he could take action on it but he will not take it. “I am not taking action against the officials as I regard them as honourable people but whether you think the politicians fools,” he remarked. The PAC Chairman postponed meeting of the PAC due to irresponsible attitude of the Ministry of Railways and directed for bringing the copies of the briefing in its next meeting.