Heavy rain predicted

Heavy but scattered rain has occurred in various areas of the provincial metropolis while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said weak seasonal low lies over North West Balochistan while continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

In Lahore, scattered but heavy rain was recorded at various places, including Model Town, Gulberg, FC College, Shah Jamal, Shadman, Johar Town, Township, Walton, Kot Lakhpat and etc.