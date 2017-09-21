Thu September 21, 2017
Lahore

September 21, 2017

Lauded

LAHORE :Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Ghias-un- Nabi Tayyab has lauded the services of doctors and medical staff in the Independence Cup cricket tournament in Lahore and remained available round the clock for any emergency. Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab said around 300 people got treated by the team of Lahore General Hospital. LGH’s medical team also served in PSL matches, he added.

