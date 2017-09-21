Three varsities granted SIUC membership

Three local varsities were to be granted membership to the Sindh Inter-University Consortium, the provincial educational body’s officials decided on Wednesday.

Set up, on February 20 this year, under Section 10 of the Sindh Higher Education Commission Act, 2010, the body aims at promoting education, training and research among local varsities in collaboration with international universities.

The local varsities to have been granted membership were Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana, Bahria University, Karachi, and Sindh Agriculture University, in Tando Jam

The body’s chairperson, Justice (retd) Qazi Khalid Ali, also vice chancellor of the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhuttto University of Law (Szabul), said the SIUC in the first phase also inked agreements with three UK universities: University of Strathclyde, University of Northampton and University of Aberstwyth, on behalf of the Sindh HEC.

Among some of the objectives outlined by the body are providing best facilities and managing fee discounts for students in both local and foreign universities. It also focuses on establishing a strategic collaboration of Pakistani universities with foreign universities in every field of studies including law, social and natural sciences, engineering, information technology, business and management sciences.

The meeting convened on Szabul’s campus had vice chancellors of all leading provincial universities, also members of the consortium, in attendance. It was also decided to request the provincial chief minister as well as Sindh HEC for financial assistance so as to have an SIUC secretariat established and registrar and administrative staff hired.

SHEC chairman, Dr Asim Hussain, was to be approached to have the agreements signed; he is currently in the UK. The participants were informed that as per conditions of agreement with the British universities, all local varsities were to compile a handbook comprising details of syllabus and division of teaching calendar as per topics; he informed that Szabul had also prepared a handbook listing law subjects.