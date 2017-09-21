Govt ambulances are hearses rather than lifesavers: health minister

Sindh’s health minister admitted on Wednesday that the provincial government’s 500 to 600 ambulances were hearses rather than lifesavers, which was why the Aman Foundation was entrusted with starting a modern service in Thatta and Sujawal districts.

Twenty-five modern ambulances were purchased and provided to the Aman Foundation to start the Sindh People’s Ambulance Service in Thatta and Sujawal around six months ago, said Dr Sikandar Mandhro.

“Now this service is saving lives of hundreds of people in both the districts,” Mandhro told a gathering at the Karachi Press Club, where a ceremony was organised to celebrate the six months of the service.

He said the ambulance service was formally launched by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at the Chief Minister House in March, adding that the provincial administration collaborated with the Aman Foundation because of the latter’s expertise in running a lifesaving service.

The minister said ambulances should be lifesavers, fully equipped with modern tools and trained staff to provide timely first aid during patients’ transportation to healthcare facilities, adding that the government lacked the capacity to run such a service. Mandhro said that after a successful run of the ambulance service in two districts, it would be extended to Tando Muhammad Khan and Badin districts, adding that the service would cover the entire province within the next three to four years.

‘Mini hospitals’

Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah termed the Aman Foundation’s ambulances “mini hospitals” and said that these “hospitals on wheels” helped save many lives in Thatta and Sujawal.

He said the PPP chief and CM Syed Murad Ali Shah wanted the service to be immediately extended to the entire province, but “Sepra, Pepra and Nepra” were creating hurdles to prevent them from accomplishing that.

The minister said the Ghotki district chairman also wanted the service to be started in his area, while he wished launching it in his hometown of Sukkur, hoping that within the next few years the people of the entire province would benefit from it.

Three hubs planned

Health Secretary Dr Fazlullah Pechuho said the health department was planning to extend the ambulance service to Tharparkar after launching it in Badin, Mirpurkhas, Tando Muhammad Khan and Hyderabad so that people residing in far-flung areas of these districts could be timely shifted to the nearest hospitals.

“In the near future we are planning to establish three hubs for the ambulance service in Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur, from where it would be extended to the entire Sindh and all the cities and towns would be connected through a network of life-saving vehicles.”

27 babies born

Aman Foundation CEO Malik Ahmed Jalal said the ambulance service was the first initiative of its kind in Pakistan and was a huge success. “The Aman Foundation is committed to making emergency services available to everyone with the support of the provincial government.”

Jalal said that since its launch in Thatta and Sujawal, the service had made 9,100 interventions and saved hundreds of lives in the past six months, of which 63 per cent were women and children.

“As many as 27 babies were delivered in our ambulances, and all the mothers and children are fine, which shows the level of competence of our paramedical staff.”