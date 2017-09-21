FBR initiates outreach programme

ISLAMABAD: Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) started contacting banks and financial institutions as part of its outreach programme to boost the filing of income tax returns till September 30.

A team of FBR’s Facilitation and Taxpayer Education (FATE) wing, led by Member FATE FBR Nausheen Javaid Amjad, held an extensive meeting with Naeemuddin Khan, president of the Bank of Punjab (BoP) for seeking his assistance in sensitising the BoP officers and staff with taxable income about the filing of tax returns, a statement said on Wednesday.

Amjad told Khan that FBR decided to closely work with the large multinationals and corporations of the country to build a friendly interface with them and provide them with all the assistance and facilitation in all areas of taxation.

She said big organisations did exceedingly well in reporting the salaries paid and the taxes deducted at source from their employees.

“An equal degree of attention is required from them to motivate their employees with taxable income to file their tax returns and fulfill an important national obligation.” Member FATE apprised the BoP president of the range of benefits and advantages which the bank’s employees could reap after becoming filers, such as payment of significantly lower rate of taxes on multiple business and bank transactions. She also offered FBR’s help and resources for conducting in-house facilitative training sessions and workshops in e-filing for the officers and staff of the Bank of Punjab.