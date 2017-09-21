Copper climbs

Sydney/Melbourne

London metals were trapped in a tight range on Wednesday ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting which may spell out the near-term direction for the dollar.

London Metal Exchange copper was up 0.2 percent at $6,551 a tonne by 0206 GMT, having closed the previous session little changed.

Volumes were exceedingly light at barely 400 lots of turnover. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper edged up 0.1 percent to 50,790 yuan ($7,730) a tonne. LME aluminium held gains after it rallied 1.9 percent on Tuesday on prospects of tighter supply from China as producers cut output over winter to help clear polluted skies.

Premiums for LME lead in China´s bonded zones jumped $10 to $170-$190 amid tightening domestic supply.