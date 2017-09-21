Gold surges

Bengaluru

Gold inched higher in range-bound trade on Wednesday as the dollar wavered, with investors cautious ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting in the United States.

Spot gold had risen 0.2 percent to $1,313.50 an ounce by 0612 GMT. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up 0.5 percent at $1,317.40 an ounce. "Donald Trump´s comments overnight in regards to North Korea have certainly added a bid to the precious complex, but all in all very quiet ahead of the (Fed statement)," a Sydney-based trader said, adding that the dollar was providing some support.

U.S. President Donald Trump escalated his standoff with North Korea over its nuclear challenge on Tuesday, threatening to "totally destroy" the country and mocking its leader, Kim Jong Un, as a "rocket man".

Geopolitical risks tend to boost demand for safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen.