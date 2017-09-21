Thu September 21, 2017
Business

September 21, 2017

Rupee flat

The rupee traded nearly flat against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking long positions, currency dealers said.

The rupee closed at 105.40/dollar as compared to Tuesday's closing of 105.40 in the interbank market.Dealers said trade remained lacklustre in the forex market and no major positions were taken.

