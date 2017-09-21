Rupee flat

Print Story
The rupee traded nearly flat against the dollar on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking long positions, currency dealers said.
The rupee closed at 105.40/dollar as compared to Tuesday's closing of 105.40 in the interbank market.Dealers said trade remained lacklustre in the forex market and no major positions were taken.
