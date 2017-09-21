Stocks stagger sideways as financials help

Stocks ended flat after witnessing a dull session on Wednesday as selling pressure during the last 30 minutes of trading erased half of the intraday gains, dealers said.

Elixir Securities, in a report, said equities closed a little higher in a volatile and range-bound trading session. “Market, after a sideways open, struggled for direction that resulted in benchmark KSE-100 Index oscillating around previous day’s close until mid day.”

The KSE 100-share Index gained 0.22 percent or 93.77 points to close at 43,347.03 points. KSE 30-share Index rose 0.09 percent or 19.76 points to end at 22,265.82 points. As many as 396 shares were active; of which 207 increased, 170 decreased and 19 remained unchanged.

The ready market volume stood at 222.993 million shares as compared to the turnover of 218.57 million shares a day earlier.

Buying in the select Index names, notably MCB Bank (up 1.9 percent), United Bank (rising 1.5 percent) and Nishat Mills (increasing 3.2 percent) helped the Index edge up, but selling pressure in the last 30 minutes of trading erased half of intraday gains.

Fauji Cement closed up 1.2 percent after announcing earnings, which were a little higher than the estimates.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed a little higher on support in selected oil, cement and textile shares amid consolidation after key earning announcements.

“Concerns, however, remained over $2.6 billion current account deficit for the first two months of the current fiscal year,” Mehanti added. “Rising global crude prices, foreign inflows, expected support in the EU (European Union) GSP (generalised scheme of preferences) plus and upbeat financial results in oil and cement sectors played a catalytic role in positive close.”

Going forward, analysts expect market to consolidate and trade range-bound in near term with KSE-100 index hovering in a range of 400 to 500 points.

Companies, reflecting highest gains, included Sanofi Aventis up Rs88.25 to close at Rs1,853.25/share and Indus Motor Company that rose Rs28.68 to end at Rs1,771.36/share.

Companies, with most losses, included Rafhan Maize down Rs86.30 to end at Rs7,400/share and Sapphire Fiber that fell Rs59.66 to close at Rs1,133.56/share.

Highest volumes were witnessed in Worldcall Telecom with a turnover of 26.47 million shares. Its share shed 38 paisas to close at Rs3.37/share.

TRG Pakistan was the second with a turnover of 24.449 million shares. It gained 21 paisas to end at Rs40.97/share. Dost Steels was the third with a turnover of 14.295 million shares. It shed 55 paisas to finish at Rs12.67/share.