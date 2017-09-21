Senate body reviews proposed amendments in Finance Bill

ISLAMABAD: Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs on Wednesday reviewed implementation of amendments in Finance Bill 2017 proposed by the committee.

The committee reviewed the bill clause by clause and found that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had accepted around 80 per cent of its recommendations for amendments. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Senator Mandviwala and was attended by Senators Mohsin Aziz, Nasreen Jalil, Fateh Muhammad Hasani, Saud Majeed, and FBR officials.

During the meeting, the committee was informed that the FBR was engaged with the provincial revenue authorities to reach an agreement on to share data mutually. Senator Saud Majeed said with such agreement, the number of tax payers would be increased considerably across the country.

Furthermore, the committee expressed dissatisfaction over partial acceptance of its recommendation of increasing tax for purchase of leased vehicle by the non-tax filers from existing three percent to five percent.

FBR Inland Revenue Policy member Dr Muhammad Iqbal said the tax was increased to four percent this year, however he hoped that this ratio could be increased to five percent in the next budget.

Senator Saleem Mandviwala claimed that the government had made some additional changes in the Finance Bill 2017 without informing the committee. However, Dr Muhammad Iqbal said that the Federal Board of Revenue would provide a complete list of all changes made in the Finance Bill in the next meeting. Discussing on the agenda of compliance report by the Federal Board of Revenue on the pending refund cases of the companies, as directed by the committee in its meeting held on August 27, it was said that the pending refund cases would be cleared as soon as the finance minister returned back to the country.