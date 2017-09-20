PPP MPA, associates booked for manhandling army men

The Darakhshan police booked Pakistan Peoples Party MPA Tariq Masood Arain and 20 others for attacking and snatching weapons of army personnel escorting the Karachi Corps Commander’s family.

The incident occurred on September 16 on Khayaban-e-Mujahid at around 11pm.

Hawaldar Fahimullah Jan, who serves with the Karachi Corps Commander Lt General Shahid Baig Mirza, complained to the Darakhshan police that over a dozen men thrashed him and two other soldiers, Arif and Ali Jan. Fahimullah said the soldiers and driver Muhammad Altaf were escorting the corps commander’s family when a silver vehicle carrying four men tried to make its way into their convoy.

The entourage stopped the vehicle for checking; two of its occupants identified themselves as Moon and Asad.

One of them called a person named Tariq who then sent two vehicles carrying 15 to 18 men armed with guns. The hawaldar identified one of the vehicles as a black Toyota Land Cruiser, bearing registration number DJ-2222.

He added that the men roughed them up and threatened to kill them. They also snatched two official weapons from the army personnel. The soldiers first went to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for their injuries and later to the police station to lodge a complaint. The FIR read that the armed men manhandled Fahimullah and his colleagues on the directives of the PPP MPA.