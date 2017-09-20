‘Children on the move falling victim to government neglect’

The basic right of children on the move to receive education has been denied for years and the government does not seem to take notice of it. There is an estimation of 25 million children in Pakistan, 6.2 million of them from Sindh, who are unable to go to school.

This was the focus of a one-day capacity building meeting of key stakeholders. The Initiator Human Development Foundation, a Karachi-based NGO, organised the event, which government officials from various departments, civil society and child rights attended.

Rana Asif Habib, president of the IHDF, said that the laws for children on the move were getting outdated with time as new circumstances were arising, and due to the vague display of laws it became difficult to apply them.

Children on the move is a social term that refers to children who move out of their households with or without their parents due to certain reasons. The laws were of least help when it comes to issues related to children in Pakistan, Habib said.

Some statutes that can be referred are the European Convention of Human Rights, the European Union Hague Convention of 25 October 1980 on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, the Hague Convention of 19 October 1996 on Jurisdiction, Applicable Law, Recognition, Enforcement and Cooperation in Respect of Parental Responsibility and Measures for the Protection of Children and the most prominent and important one, the UNCRC-United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Habib said that Karachi had the largest number of street children in Pakistan. “Some of them are runaway cases or subject to torture. They don’t understand the circumstances that follow with the act. The conditions under which movement takes place are often treacherous, putting migrant children, especially unaccompanied and separated children, at an increased risk of economic or sexual exploitation, abuse, neglect and violence.”

Shireen Khan, DSP-Sindh Police Welfare, said that the police department lacked the sense of responsibility and required proper training sessions for them to connect with the public. “There is a need for a female desk with a female constable in every police station of Karachi to entertain issues of children on the move as well as women who are aggrieved,” Khan said.

Senior police officer Faizullah Korejo said the police authorities were regulated through these civil society organisations and social welfare departments, which worked as a ladder for children on the move to get their rights.

Mehmood Rehman and Fauzia Masoom, official from Sindh Social Welfare Department, and Abdul Moiz, director education (South), also spoke.