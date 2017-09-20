SCPA helps family find missing 8-year-old

The Sindh Child Protection Authority (SCPA) on Tuesday reunited eight-year-old Adeeb with his parents. The child hailing from Karachi’s Hijrat Colony went missing on September 6.

SCPA Deputy Director Fozia Masoom said the organisation’s bureau in Multan informed that a missing child was residing with them and they were looking for his parents.

After consolidating the collected information, the SCPA came to know that Adeeb was a resident of Hijrat Colony, Saddar Town, and his father Tariq Masih works in the Bahria Foundation.

Fozia said a SCPA team along with the child’s parents had left for Multan to receive him. In compliance to the directives of the adviser to chief minister for social welfare, Shamim Mumtaz, the child protection agency had been properly functioning to reunite missing children with their families, she added.

Earlier, two missing minor sisters of Keamari Town were recovered with the help of the Sindh police from Dera Murad Jamali, Balochistan. In January this year, seven children of different areas of Karachi, Hyderabad and Dhabeji were reunited with their families with the help of the child protection agency’s bureau in Lahore.