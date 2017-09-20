Paramilitary force apprehends 24 suspects in raids

The Sindh Rangers arrested 24 suspects, including drug peddlers, during various raids in the metropolitan on Tuesday.

A spokesman for the paramilitary force said Rangers personnel carried out a raid in the city’s Khawaja Ajmer Nagri area and arrested four suspects — identified as Ikraam Zada, Zameen Khan, Khurram Zaman and Habib Zada. The arrested men were shifted to the Rangers headquarters for an interrogation.

The suspects were involved in drug trafficking since long and were also operating a drug den in the area, he said. They were also wanted by the police and other law enforcement agencies in a number of cases, the spokesman said, adding that narcotics were found in the possession.

The suspects were later handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for legal proceedings. During their raids in Korangi, Saudabad, Khawaja Ajmir Nagri and Docks areas, Rangers personnel nabbed six suspects – identified as Tariq Aziz, Asif Bhatti, Waqar, Faizan, Babar Ismail and Syed Monis Rizvi.

The arrested men were involved in street crimes and armed robberies, the spokesman said, adding that weapons and looted items were found on them. The suspects had been shifted the police custody for legal proceedings, he added.

Earlier in the day, the paramilitary force conducted raids in Docks and Awami Colony areas and arrested Ali Shan alias Ali, Abdul Rehman alias Rehman and Sagheer. The suspects were involved in armed robberies, vehicle snatching and other crimes, he said, adding that weapons and looted items were found on them.

During their raids in Nazimabad and Peerabad areas, four suspects – identified as Mohammed Jamshed, Yasir Abbas, Mohammed Zeeshan and Samar Jaan – were rounded up.

They are accused of firing gunshots at police officials, and also making hoax calls via stolen cell-phones to the Rangers Helpline about bomb blasts, he added. The spokesman said the Rangers further arrested seven alleged drug peddlers carrying out their activities in Jackson, Saudabad, Model Colony and Awami Colony areas.

Qayyum Khan, Hamayun alias Sikander, Saddam Hussain, Mohammed Javed Nawaz, Ibrahim Ahmed alias Gaachi, Naseer Ahmed and Hakeem were arrested and a huge cache of narcotics were found in their possession, he added. They were handed over to police for legal proceedings.