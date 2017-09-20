Wed September 20, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

September 20, 2017

Share

Advertisement

US diplomat visits PBIT

US diplomat visits PBIT

LAHORE: US Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau complimented the warm ambiance of the city as well as its people and expressed her country’s eagerness to contribute to Pakistan’s progress.

In a meeting with CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana she said that Pakistan and the U.S enjoy close ties but there is a need to focus to enhance the cooperation between the two.She affirmed that the Consulate was ready to facilitate PBIT to foster economic and commercial partnerships between Punjab and the US companies. CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana briefed consul general on the role of PBIT in forging Punjab’s trade and investment relationships. He discussed the prevailing economic climate in Punjab, noting many opportunities are available for investors.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement