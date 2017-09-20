US diplomat visits PBIT

LAHORE: US Consul General Elizabeth Kennedy Trudeau complimented the warm ambiance of the city as well as its people and expressed her country’s eagerness to contribute to Pakistan’s progress.

In a meeting with CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana she said that Pakistan and the U.S enjoy close ties but there is a need to focus to enhance the cooperation between the two.She affirmed that the Consulate was ready to facilitate PBIT to foster economic and commercial partnerships between Punjab and the US companies. CEO PBIT Jahanzeb Burana briefed consul general on the role of PBIT in forging Punjab’s trade and investment relationships. He discussed the prevailing economic climate in Punjab, noting many opportunities are available for investors.